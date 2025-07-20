Pahalgam terror attack, Bihar SIR exercise likely to dominate Parliament

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is expected to be a tumultuous one, with key issues such as Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Pahalgam terror attack, and "Operation Sindoor" set to take center stage. The opposition has demanded a discussion on these topics and insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond to the debate. The opposition also plans to discuss the "attack on migrants across the country" during this session.

Political unity Opposition raises concerns over electoral rolls special review The opposition has also called for a debate on the "drift" in India's foreign policy, especially US President Donald Trump's repeated claims about mediating between India and Pakistan. They argue only PM Modi can address these claims. However, official sources claim PM Modi addressed Trump's assertions in a telephonic conversation. The opposition has also raised concerns over the "special intensive review" of Bihar electoral rolls, which they believe could impact voters' reviews across the country.

Twitter Post Rahul Gandhi's post alleging malpractice in SIR बिहार में चुनाव आयोग 'SIR' के नाम पर रंगे हाथ वोट चोरी करता पकड़ा गया।



काम सिर्फ़ चोरी, नाम ‘SIR’ - पर्दाफाश करने वाले पर होगी FIR!



EC अब भी ‘Election Commission’ है या पूरी तरह BJP की ‘Election Chori’ शाखा बन चुका है?#VoteChori https://t.co/sigNsspa4a — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2025

Legislative agendaAgenda Government likely to highlight 'zero tolerance' toward terrorism The government is likely to defend its actions by highlighting its "zero tolerance" policy toward terrorism. Official sources said the treasury will focus on how it has shown "zero tolerance" toward terrorism and its sponsors. The government is also expected to push for the passage of eight bills during this session, despite protests from the opposition.