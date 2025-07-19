'Too late to invoke Goddess Kali...': Moitra on PM's chant

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for invoking Goddess Kali at a recent rally in Durgapur, West Bengal. The PM had started his speech with "Jai Maa Kali, Jai Maa Durga," a departure from his usual "Jai Shri Ram" chant. In response, Moitra said it was too late to invoke Goddess Kali for Bengali votes and added that the goddess "doesn't eat dhoklas and never will."

Consistent stance 'Meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess' The "dhokla" reference is in line with Moitra's earlier criticisms of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over food choices. In 2022, she had controversially described Kali as a "meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess," which led to an FIR against her. Earlier this year, she used the "dhokla" jab after a video showed men threatening shop owners at a Delhi fish market, claiming they were BJP members.

Rally highlights Modi slams TMC over Bengal teacher recruitment scam At the Durgapur rally, PM Modi accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of "double attack of crime and corruption," especially in education. He said TMC's corruption has ruined Bengal's education system and left thousands of qualified teachers unemployed. The comments come amid protests over a Calcutta High Court decision canceling teacher appointments in a recruitment scam.