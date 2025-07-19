'Laton ke bhoot...': Adityanath defends use of force on protesters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended his decision to use force against protesters in Jaunpur after a tragic incident during a Muharram Tazia procession. The incident, which occurred on July 7 in Sadhanganj village, resulted in the deaths of three people due to electrocution when a large Tazia touched a high-tension wire. Following this, protesters blocked roads demanding action.

Forceful measures CM justifies his decision to use force on protesters Adityanath said he had asked police to use lathi charge on protesters. He justified his decision by saying, "Laton ke bhoot baton se nahin mante (They understand the language of force and not words)." He also spoke about his decision to limit the Tazias's height to nine feet for safety reasons.

Safety concerns Adityanath's remarks on allowing taller tazias Adityanath explained that allowing taller Tazias would lead to demands for removing tree branches and electrical wires, disrupting power supply, and damaging property. He questioned the right of people to disrupt society without paying taxes or respecting others' property. "What right have you to do so?" he asked. "Previously, every Muharram procession used to be an occasion for violence and arson. Sisters and daughters were unable to move on the roads. They (Opposition parties) used to remain silent those days."