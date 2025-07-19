'Laton ke bhoot...': Adityanath defends use of force on protesters
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended his decision to use force against protesters in Jaunpur after a tragic incident during a Muharram Tazia procession. The incident, which occurred on July 7 in Sadhanganj village, resulted in the deaths of three people due to electrocution when a large Tazia touched a high-tension wire. Following this, protesters blocked roads demanding action.
Forceful measures
CM justifies his decision to use force on protesters
Adityanath said he had asked police to use lathi charge on protesters. He justified his decision by saying, "Laton ke bhoot baton se nahin mante (They understand the language of force and not words)." He also spoke about his decision to limit the Tazias's height to nine feet for safety reasons.
Safety concerns
Adityanath's remarks on allowing taller tazias
Adityanath explained that allowing taller Tazias would lead to demands for removing tree branches and electrical wires, disrupting power supply, and damaging property. He questioned the right of people to disrupt society without paying taxes or respecting others' property. "What right have you to do so?" he asked. "Previously, every Muharram procession used to be an occasion for violence and arson. Sisters and daughters were unable to move on the roads. They (Opposition parties) used to remain silent those days."
Cultural unity
CM speaks in favor of Kanwar Yatra
At the same event, Adityanath spoke in favor of the Kanwar Yatra, which started on July 11. He slammed those who defame kanwar pilgrims, saying they insult India's heritage. "They conspired at every level to make them fight against India. This is the same community that always insults the faith of India, and these are the same people who today want to create a situation of caste conflict by creating fake accounts on social media platforms," Adityanath said.