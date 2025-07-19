'Come to Mumbai...': Raj Thackeray hits back at BJP's Dubey

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial remarks about Marathi speakers. Dubey had said, "Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge (We'll beat Marathi people black and blue here)," which Thackeray interpreted as a disrespectful comment toward the Marathi community.

Language pride 'Will not compromise on Marathi' At a public event in Mumbai, he said, "You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge (We'll dunk you in the sea)." Thackeray stressed that he would not compromise on the Marathi language and identity. He urged residents to learn and speak Marathi with pride, comparing their commitment to Karnataka's linguistic activism. He also slammed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for prioritizing Hindi over Marathi in schools, saying, "Marathi should be made mandatory in all schools."

Division claims 'They are testing us...' Thackeray expressed concerns about attempts to create a rift between Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra, alleging that Gujarati businessmen were plotting against Mumbai. "They are testing us," he said, warning that if they stayed silent, Hindi imposition would be just the beginning.

Defense stance Dubey defends his remarks Meanwhile, Dubey defended his earlier remarks in an interview with ANI. He said he was proud of Hindi as his mother tongue and stood by his statements. "I am saying this again, I stand by my statements," he said. He also acknowledged Maharashtra's economic contribution and respected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but maintained that people should be settled anywhere in India without language imposition.