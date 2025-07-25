Namma Yatri integrates metro booking, other features for seamless commutes

Bengaluru-based auto-hailing platform Namma Yatri has launched a new feature called 'Namma Transit.' The innovative tool aims to simplify multi-modal travel in the city by integrating Metro, autos, and other transport modes into a single app-based journey planner. The launch comes as part of a larger effort to promote public transport and ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru .

Feature details Namma Transit: A real-time travel guide The 'Namma Transit' feature, currently available for select users and will be rolled out to more in the coming week, provides real-time guidance to commuters. It covers first-mile, Metro, and last-mile journeys while providing platform details, live tracking information. The tool even prompts users to switch modes or get off at the right stop during their journey.

Future goals Platform's vision for public transport Along with the launch of 'Namma Transit,' Namma Yatri also introduced a Mobility Blueprint 2030. The blueprint outlines ambitious goals such as achieving a 70% share of public transport, halving commute times and emissions, and enhancing multimodal infrastructure through public-private partnerships. This comes after Namma Yatri and Tummoc integrated the public transport system into their app after winning a challenge led by Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI).