World Bank launches $426M program to tackle Bengaluru's water scarcity 

The World Bank is set to launch a $426 million program to improve water security in Bengaluru , India. The initiative will benefit over four million residents and is aimed at rejuvenating 183 lakes that act as natural flood buffers during heavy rainfall. The Karnataka Water Security and Resilience Program was approved by the World Bank's board of executive directors on Friday.

Infrastructure development Construction of 9 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Bengaluru The program is reportedly funded with $426 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) with a 20-year maturity and five-year grace period. It will also see the construction of nine sewage treatment plants (STPs). These STPs will prevent untreated sewage from flowing into lakes and drains. The treated wastewater will be reused for industrial purposes and groundwater recharge in greater Bengaluru. For the first time, sewerage connections will be provided to 100,000 households under this initiative.

Water management Program aims to improve water management in Bengaluru The World Bank program also aims to improve water management in Bengaluru. It plans to restore aging water pipes and introduce smart water meters with private sector involvement. Auguste Tano Kouame, Country Director for India at the World Bank, said these initiatives "will improve efficiency, restore aging water pipes and tap the private sector to create innovative tools like smart water meters."