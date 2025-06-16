Video: Bengaluru Rapido driver slaps woman after rash driving complaint
What's the story
A Bengaluru woman was allegedly assaulted by a Rapido bike taxi driver in the Jayanagar area for objecting to his rash driving.
The incident, which took place three days ago, was caught on camera and has since gone viral.
The video shows the driver slapping the woman with such force that she falls to the ground.
Incident details
Argument escalates over fare
Per reports, the woman, who allegedly works at a jewelry store, confronted the Rapido driver over his rash driving after she got off from the vehicle mid-ride.
The argument escalated due to a language barrier, as she spoke only English while the driver spoke only Kannada.
The situation worsened when the woman allegedly refused to pay the fare and return the helmet, leading to physical assault.
Legal proceedings
NCR registered; video went viral
Initially, the woman refused to file a complaint but later did so.
An NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) has been registered in the case. However, after the video of the incident went viral, officials are considering converting it into an FIR.
The Jayanagar Police Station is conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.
Video of the incident
Bengaluru @rapidobikeapp bike rider slaps customer as she allegedly questions him over rash driving and jumping signal— nikesh singh (@nikeshs86) June 16, 2025
Lady falls to the ground after Rapido rider slaps her hard pic.twitter.com/eM4aec1NzW
Safety concerns
Similar incidents in the past
In a similar incident last September, an Ola auto driver allegedly harassed and slapped a woman after she canceled her app booking.
In a viral video, the driver was seen berating the passenger, asking, "Terabaapdetahaikya gas ke paise? (Does your father pay for my fuel?)."
The driver was later arrested on assault charges by Bengaluru police.