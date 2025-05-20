What's the story

A 43-year-old Bengaluru resident, Dhivya Kiran, has served a legal notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demanding ₹50 lakh in compensation.

The amount, he says, is for "physical agony and emotional trauma" caused by poorly maintained roads in his locality.

In his notice, Kiran states that his Richmond Town residence has been marred by what he calls "deep potholes, broken and uneven pathways, and unmotorable road surfaces."