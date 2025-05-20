Man serves BBMP ₹50L notice for 'trauma' from pothole-filled roads
What's the story
A 43-year-old Bengaluru resident, Dhivya Kiran, has served a legal notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demanding ₹50 lakh in compensation.
The amount, he says, is for "physical agony and emotional trauma" caused by poorly maintained roads in his locality.
In his notice, Kiran states that his Richmond Town residence has been marred by what he calls "deep potholes, broken and uneven pathways, and unmotorable road surfaces."
Health impact
Kiran's health issues linked to road conditions
Kiran claims that these road conditions have resulted in "continuous physical hardship and mental agony," despite being a tax-paying citizen.
He has suffered "severe neck and back pain," which doctors have linked to the jerks and trauma from commuting on these roads.
The pain has forced him to visit orthopedic specialists five times and seek emergency treatment at St. Philomena's Hospital four times for injections and relief treatments.
Personal impact
Mobility issues and emotional distress faced by Kiran
The poor road conditions have also made it impossible for Kiran to travel in autos or two-wheelers.
Even cab rides are uncomfortable, affecting his mobility and independence.
This has taken a toll on both his personal life and professional commitments, he added.
He has also suffered "episodes of crying out in pain, loss of sleep, anxiety, and mental distress," which have severely affected his daily life.
Legal notice
Compensation demand and legal warning issued to BBMP
Kiran has demanded BBMP pay ₹50 lakh within 15 days.
The amount is sought for "medical expenses (past and anticipated), emotional distress and mental anguish, physical suffering and loss of normal life, costs of travel for medical consultations," among other things.
He has also demanded ₹10,000 toward legal notice charges.
The notice warns that failure to respond will lead to "necessary further legal actions and criminal cases."