What's the story

An elderly man and a 12-year-old boy died of electric shock in a flooded basement at Madhuvan Apartments, BTM 2nd Stage, Bengaluru.

The incident took place around 6:15pm on Monday, after the city witnessed heavy rainfall.

The deceased have been identified as Manmohan Kamath (63) and Dinesh (12).

According to reports, Kamath was using an external motor to pump out water from the basement when he got electrocuted.