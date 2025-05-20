Bengaluru: Elderly man, 12-year-old electrocuted in flooded basement
What's the story
An elderly man and a 12-year-old boy died of electric shock in a flooded basement at Madhuvan Apartments, BTM 2nd Stage, Bengaluru.
The incident took place around 6:15pm on Monday, after the city witnessed heavy rainfall.
The deceased have been identified as Manmohan Kamath (63) and Dinesh (12).
According to reports, Kamath was using an external motor to pump out water from the basement when he got electrocuted.
Accident report
Incident details: Elderly man electrocuted while draining water
Dinesh, who was standing inside the flooded area, also suffered a fatal electric shock.
Rain-related deaths are, tragically, nothing new in the IT capital of India or its other urban centers.
In May in Delhi's Najafgarh, three children and a woman died after a tree fell on their house following strong gusty winds that accompanied the rains.
Weather impact
Bengaluru's infrastructure struggles with heavy rainfall
The incident occurred on a day when Bengaluru saw heavy rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting 104 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours.
Several low-lying neighborhoods were submerged, bringing traffic to a halt in several parts of the city.
In another rain-related incident, a wall collapsed, killing a 35-year-old woman.
Weather warning
IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several regions in Karnataka, including Bengaluru.
More rainfall is expected over the next two days, prompting authorities to take steps to reduce waterlogging impact.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is working to tackle severe waterlogging across the city.