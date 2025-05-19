What's the story

Bengaluru was hit by heavy rainfall overnight, stretching six hours and leading to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city.

The rainfall is expected to continue until May 22, as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Cell recorded the highest rainfall at Kengeri with 132mm, closely followed by Vaderahalli with 131.5mm.

Bengaluru received an average of 105.5 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, according to the local Meteorological Centre.