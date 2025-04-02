Bengaluru airport toll hiked; how much more will commuters pay
What's the story
The Union Government has cleared a hike in toll on the route to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
The new rates, effective midnight April 2, will be applicable for all categories of vehicles passing through the Sadahalli toll plaza.
The move will further increase costs for commuters traveling to the airport, which is already one of the costliest in Karnataka.
Vehicle charges
Revised toll rates for various vehicle categories
The new toll rates will be applicable for single journeys as well as return journeys within 24 hours.
For light motor vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans, the new charge is ₹120 for a single journey and ₹180 for a return journey.
This is an increase from the earlier rates of ₹115 and ₹170, respectively.
Commercial vehicle charges
Increased charges for light commercial vehicles and buses
Light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses will now pay ₹185 for a single return journey and ₹275 for a return journey. Previous rates were ₹175 for a single trip and ₹265 for a return trip.
Buses and trucks have also been hiked to ₹370 (₹550) for one-way (return) trips, from ₹355 (₹535), respectively.
Heavy vehicle charges
Heavy vehicle toll charges revised
Toll for heavy motor construction equipment and three to six-axle vehicles has been fixed at ₹560 for one way and ₹840 for a return trip.
Heavies with more than seven axles will now be charged ₹725 for one way and ₹1,090 for return.
The hike has raised concerns among daily commuters and transport operators, but officials have justified the hike, stressing the need for road upkeep and infrastructure improvements.