Bengaluru's 'Garbage tax' starts today; check fee based on property
Bengaluru has levied a mandatory Solid Waste Management (SWM) user fee from April 1.
The move is part of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) plan to improve waste collection and disposal in the city.
The BBMP has made it mandatory for all property owners to contribute to waste management, with fees being collected along with property tax.
Check SWM fee here
Fee structure
SWM user fee varies by property size
The SWM user fee is based on the built-up area of residential properties.
For properties with an area up to 600-sq-ft, the charge is ₹10/month. It increases with property size, going up to ₹400/month for those above 4,000 sq ft.
This tiered system is intended to spread the burden of waste management more equitably among residents according to their property size.
Extra charges
Additional charges for bulk waste generators
BBMP marshals carrying point-of-sale machines will collect these fees.
Bulk waste generators not following in-situ waste processing will have to pay extra ₹12/kg of waste.
On the other hand, those implementing in-situ composting will be given a rebate of ₹3/kg.
This way, residents are encouraged to go for sustainable waste management practices, while non-compliance is penalized.
Fund allocation
Allocation of funds for waste management infrastructure
To improve Bengaluru's waste management infrastructure, ₹1,400 crore has been given to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML).
One of the major projects in the pipeline is 27 transfer stations to tackle black spots in the city.
A material recovery facility with a processing capacity of 1,226 metric tons per day (MTPD) will be constructed at ₹104 crore.
Facility development
New facilities to boost waste management
A 50 MTPD Bio-CNG unit and a 300 MTPD plant will also be commissioned in association with the Gas Authority of India Limited.
Four biomethanization plants and an 8 MTPD animal waste rendering and incineration facility will also be set up.
The new facilities will go a long way in enhancing Bengaluru's solid waste management capacity.