Tired of inaction, UP villagers build 108-foot bridge with crowdfunding
What's the story
Residents of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh have started building a 108-foot bridge over the Magai River at their own expense.
Fed up with the unfulfilled promises from local representatives, villagers decided to take matters into their own hands.
They have been collecting money to arrange nearly ₹1 crore needed for the project.
The foundation stone was laid last year, and work is on despite administrative hurdles.
Project progress
Bridge construction underway despite lack of administrative approval
The bridge is being built despite a lack of administrative approval, leaving locals to wonder who would be responsible if there's an accident.
Rajesh Singh Yadav, a local who has been working with the village headman on the project, said every elected representative has failed the people since Independence.
He added that if completed, this bridge would benefit residents of at least 50 villages and shorten the distance to the district headquarters by 25km.
Educational impact
Lack of bridge affecting villagers' education and daily life
Anil Yadav, another local, said the lack of a bridge has affected education for villagers.
Students have to go to Ghazipur for higher studies as there's no degree college in the area.
The long travel time delays school attendance when the river floods, and they have to wait for boats.
When the bridge will be completed remains uncertain, as it depends on funds collected by villagers.
Fundraising initiative
Army veteran leads fundraising effort for bridge construction
The initiative to construct the bridge was led by a retired Army veteran from the area.
Ravindra Yadav, a former soldier of the Army's Corps of Engineers, contributed ₹10 lakh toward its construction.
Ramkriti Yadav, a former panchayat head, said that gradually, as news spread about this initiative, more people joined in.
He expressed confidence that once completed, residents would have easier access to hospitals and educational institutions in Ghazipur city.