What's the story

Residents of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh have started building a 108-foot bridge over the Magai River at their own expense.

Fed up with the unfulfilled promises from local representatives, villagers decided to take matters into their own hands.

They have been collecting money to arrange nearly ₹1 crore needed for the project.

The foundation stone was laid last year, and work is on despite administrative hurdles.