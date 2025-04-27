What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted increased summer rainfall for Bengaluru this year.

This is due to intensified convectional rainfall, in which warm, moist air rises, cools, and forms clouds and rain.

N Puviarasan, Head of the Bengaluru Met Centre, said, unlike last year's prolonged dry spells and high temperatures, Karnataka is now witnessing a noticeable increase in pre-monsoon rains.