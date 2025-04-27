Bengaluru to witness more summer rains this year: IMD
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted increased summer rainfall for Bengaluru this year.
This is due to intensified convectional rainfall, in which warm, moist air rises, cools, and forms clouds and rain.
N Puviarasan, Head of the Bengaluru Met Centre, said, unlike last year's prolonged dry spells and high temperatures, Karnataka is now witnessing a noticeable increase in pre-monsoon rains.
Weather forecast
IMD forecasts thunderstorms in Bengaluru
IMD has predicted light to moderate thunderstorms, strong winds, and lightning in Bengaluru from Tuesday to Friday.
Temperatures during the day are likely to range between 34°C and 23°C over the next two days.
Authorities have issued a warning in the wake of the weather and urged residents to be prepared for extreme weather situations.
Precautions
Safety measures for Bengaluru residents
Residents have been advised to keep checking regular weather reports, stay indoors when it's raining heavily, keep windows and doors closed, and avoid traveling unless necessary.
The IMD has also warned against taking shelter under trees when there's a thunderstorm, as they get uprooted.
This is a regular phenomenon in Bengaluru, which has claimed lives on several occasions.
Crop alert
IMD warns of potential crop damage
The IMD has also warned that above-normal temperatures in some parts of north interior Karnataka may lead to minor damage to banana and papaya plantations.
Strong winds might also pose threats to horticulture as well as standing crops.
Though the wetter summer months provide a temporary respite from high temperatures, residents have been asked to stay alert during this active pre-monsoon season.