Bengaluru professor beaten by 3 men for objecting to littering
What's the story
A professor in Bengaluru has alleged that he was beaten up by three after he stopped them from littering the road.
The incident near the JHBCS layout happened when Professor Aurobindo Gupta of Dayanand Sagar College saw the men throwing away plastic cups from their car and confronted them.
When he raised his objection, the men allegedly punched him and pinned him to the ground.
Assault details
Gupta suffered severe injuries during the confrontation
Professor Gupta recounted to NDTV, "I had stopped for tea...There was a car with three men seated in it. They overtook me, and then they threw some glasses on the road. I was on a bike, it could skid."
"When they slowed down, I went and asked them not to throw garbage on the road."
"They got angry and overtook me, stopped my bike and started hitting me. Two people holding me down and the third punched me," he said.
Twitter Post
Gupta recounts attack
Arabindo l, who claims he's a professor in A prestigious private college in #Bengaluru #BengaluruRoadrage claims that he was attacked by miscreants for asking then not to litter in on the road. @KarnatakaCops registered the case. pic.twitter.com/DGtgS5vQUF— Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) April 22, 2025
Police involvement
Gupta reported the assault to the police
Gupta sustained multiple injuries, including a mild concussion, fractures in the face, and damage to the bone under the eye and his nose.
After the assault, Professor Gupta called the police and was admitted to a hospital.
He was later brought to the Kumaraswamy layout police station, and an FIR was lodged.