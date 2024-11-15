Summarize Simplifying... In short The annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple is underway, with the second phase, Makaravilakku, starting on December 30 and ending on January 20, 2025.

Devotees can access the temple via a virtual queue or spot booking system, with the India Meteorological Department providing localized weather forecasts for the first time.

New head priests will take charge this season, and a devotional hub of international standard is planned for Erumely after the pilgrimage season concludes.

The event draws millions of devotees

Sabarimala temple's annual pilgrimage begins; what devotees need to know

By Chanshimla Varah 12:06 pm Nov 15, 202412:06 pm

What's the story The Sabarimala temple in Kerala will open its doors on Friday evening, marking the beginning of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku festival. The event draws millions of devotees from Kerala and neighboring states. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has made elaborate arrangements for the festival to ensure a hassle-free experience for pilgrims. The Mandala pilgrimage will officially commence on Saturday and will continue till December 26. It will culminate with the adoration of "thanka anki" (golden ornaments) from the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple.

Event timeline

Temple's daily schedule and entry arrangements

The second phase, called Makaravilakku, begins on December 30 and ends on January 20, 2025, with the main day being January 15, 2025. The temple will remain open daily in two phases: 3 am-1pm and 3 pm-11pm. Devotees can climb up from the base camp at Pampa to Sannidhanam from 1pm every day. The TDB had initially planned to use only virtual queue slots for entry but has now added spot booking following feedback from political parties and pilgrim groups.

Entry system

Virtual queue and spot booking system for entry

The virtual queue system provides 70,000 slots daily, all booked for the remaining days of November. Another 10,000 slots are available through spot booking at Pampa, Erumeli, and Vandiperiyar with valid ID cards such as Aadhaar or voter ID. The Kerala High Court has asked TDB to clarify procedures for unregistered pilgrims and instructed KSRTC to ensure seated travel only.

Pilgrim facilities

Base camps and weather forecast arrangements

Nilackal acts as the primary base camp with space for 10,000 vehicles, while temporary parking is provided at Pampa. For the first time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) offers localized weather forecasts for Sabarimala with three rain gages set up around the region. The service, similar to those offered for Amarnath and Char Dham pilgrimages, aims to improve safety by providing three-day weather forecasts.

Temple leadership

New head priests and future plans for Sabarimala

As the pilgrimage season commences, new head priests will assume charge. Outgoing head priest P N Mahesh Namboothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum at 5pm on Friday. A devotional hub of international standard is planned for Erumely after this year's pilgrimage season ends. An edathavalam (halting point) has been established at Kochi airport for pilgrims, inaugurated by industries minister P Rajeeve on Thursday.