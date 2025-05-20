What's the story

Cognizant has ordered work from home for its employees in Bengaluru, after two days of incessant rainfall in the city.

The US-based IT services giant, which employs nearly 40,000 people in India's tech hub, took the decision to keep its workforce safe amid the continuing weather crisis.

The move comes after a night of unending rain submerged large parts of Bengaluru's tech corridors.