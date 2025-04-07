What's the story

A local commuter in Bengaluru has alleged that he was harassed by auto-rickshaw drivers because he booked a bike taxi through a ride-hailing app.

In a post on Reddit, he alleged that the nightmare started when he tried to book a two-wheeler cab through a mobile app after alighting from a metro train.

Before he could finalize the booking, a nearby auto-rickshaw driver said in a threatening tone, "Don't book that! I will drop you; come with me!"