Summarize Simplifying... In short Imgur, the image-sharing platform, has revised its content moderation policies based on user feedback, specifically around mature content.

The new definition of mature content now only includes "sexualized or 'lewd'" material.

This change has led to a 35% drop in warnings and post removals, and a nearly 50% decrease in posts marked as mature, indicating a significant shift in the platform's content management.

Adult humor memes will no longer be classified as mature

Imgur relaxes content moderation policies for adult humor memes

By Akash Pandey 02:20 pm Oct 12, 202402:20 pm

What's the story In a major shift in content moderation policies, popular image-hosting platform Imgur has announced that memes "containing references to adult humor" will no longer be classified as mature. The move is likely to make such content more visible on the platform, according to a statement from Imgur's Product Manager Martyn O'Neill.

Imgur was launched in 2009 by Alan Schaaf as a "gift to Reddit," when most platforms didn't host their own images. This required third-party platforms like Imgur for image uploads. The platform has since been instrumental in shaping meme culture, even as it underwent policy changes to remove inactive content and explicit material.

The recent changes in Imgur's content moderation policies were driven by user feedback gathered over the course of this year. O'Neill admitted that their policies, "especially surrounding mature content, feel inconsistently applied, too subjective, or just rather confusing as a whole." Now, in response to this feedback, the company has redefined mature content to include only "sexualized or 'lewd'" material.

Following the changes in content moderation policies, O'Neill reported a significant drop in "warnings/post removals" by nearly 35% month over month. Notably, there has also been an almost 50% reduction in posts being marked as mature. These stats clearly show that Imgur's policy tweaks are already making a visible difference in the platform's content management practices.