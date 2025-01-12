What's the story

Infosys has filed a counter lawsuit against Cognizant and its CEO, Ravi Kumar S, in the US.

The Bengaluru-based IT giant claims that Cognizant adopted anti-competitive practices and misappropriated trade secrets to hinder the development of its healthcare platform, Infosys Helix.

The move comes in response to a lawsuit by TriZetto, a subsidiary of Cognizant, accusing Infosys of stealing trade secrets of healthcare insurance software.