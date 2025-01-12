TikTok's Sameer Singh heads to HT Media as Group CEO
What's the story
Sameer Singh, a top executive at TikTok, has been appointed the new Group CEO of HT Media.
The announcement comes just days after the resignation of Praveen Someshwar, the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HT Media.
Someshwar's departure will be effective from February 28, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.
Career transition
Journey at TikTok and future plans
Singh, who has been heading TikTok's North American ad sales division, resigned from his position a week ago.
He had joined ByteDance back in 2019 as the head of global business solutions for Asia-Pacific.
Although he has stepped down from his position at the Chinese short-form video platform, Singh will continue to serve the company until the end of February.
Professional background
Singh's extensive experience in digital and brand innovation
An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Singh has over 30 years of professional experience.
He has been at the forefront of driving innovation in marketing from the lens of digital platforms, advertisers, and agencies.
He previously served as the CEO for GroupM's media agency network in India and South Asia, where he emphasized on giving clients a competitive edge through digital leadership and content.
Past roles
Contributions at Google, GSK, and P&G
Prior to GroupM, Singh worked with Google, GSK, P&G, and IPG.
At Google, he handled agency partnerships in India and client conversations on digital value as well as strategy for the Americas and global large customers.
At GSK and P&G, he played a role in guiding the transition of media spending into the digital space.