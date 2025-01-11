What is Pyng Professional, Swiggy's new app for service providers
What's the story
Swiggy, one of the leading food delivery platforms, has widened its business horizon with the launch of a new app - Pyng Professional.
The app will act as a one-stop solution for professionals like nutritionists, yoga instructors, life coaches, and designers. It will let them list and manage their services seamlessly on the platform.
The app is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Features
A comprehensive business management tool
Pyng Professional comes with a bunch of features to simplify the work of service providers.
It has a dashboard where professionals can see, accept, and track orders like consultations, digital product sales, and webinar bookings.
The app also offers tools to schedule offerings, set availability, and update pricing.
Plus, it even has a payout tracker to help professionals keep a tab on their earnings.
Previous hints
Swiggy was testing a services marketplace under name 'Yello'
The launch of Pyng Professional comes days after some reports suggested that Swiggy was testing a services marketplace under the brand name 'Yello.'
This new app appears to be the realization of that vision.
The company has been diversifying its services, with recent launches including SNACC and Swiggy Bolt, both promising quick food delivery.
It also introduced Swiggy Scenes for event bookings and exclusive membership program 'One BLCK.'
Scenario
Swiggy's diversification strategy amid rising competition
Swiggy's foray into new sectors comes as competition heats up in the foodtech and quick commerce space.
Rivals Zomato and Zepto have raised over $1 billion each last year to strengthen their offerings.
The launch of Pyng Professional highlights Swiggy's strategic diversification efforts to stay ahead in the game in this fast-paced market.