Swiggy launches invite-only 'One BLCK' membership: Check benefits

By Mudit Dube 06:13 pm Dec 11, 202406:13 pm

What's the story Swiggy has launched an exclusive premium membership program, One BLCK. The new initiative, an extension of its existing loyalty scheme, aims to provide enhanced services to its customers. Swiggy's co-founder Phani Kishan expressed his excitement over the launch of this new program. He described it as a "business-class equivalent for our customers," highlighting its focus on speed, reliability, and personalized care.

Membership evolution

One BLCK: A step-up in Swiggy's membership offerings

One BLCK is the latest addition to Swiggy's range of membership programs. The food delivery giant first introduced its loyalty program, One, in 2021 and later added a more basic version called One Lite in 2023. Now, with the introduction of One BLCK, Swiggy aims to cater to customers seeking an even higher level of service and exclusivity.

Membership perks

Exclusive benefits of the new program

The new membership program comes with a host of exclusive benefits. These range from guaranteed on-time delivery to free add-ons for dining-out customers like cocktails, drinks, or desserts. The program is available on an invite-only basis and comes at a price of ₹299 for a three-month plan. Kishan said with this launch, Swiggy is "setting a new benchmark for premium memberships in the industry."

Rollout strategy

Swiggy's phased rollout and future plans

Swiggy plans to roll out the One BLCK program in phases across India. The company is also testing another invite-only membership scheme for affluent customers, giving them access to high-end events. This move comes as part of Swiggy's strategy to enhance its service offerings and compete with other players in the food delivery market like Zomato and Zepto, which also have their own loyalty programs.