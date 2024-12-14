Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy, an Indian food delivery platform, is stepping into the live event booking space with 'Scenes', challenging Zomato's 'District'.

This move comes as the live events market in India is predicted to surge by 2026.

Swiggy's diversification doesn't stop there, they're also exploring a sports subsidiary, a service marketplace called 'Yello', and an exclusive program 'One Blck' for faster delivery and dining perks. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Scenes is integrated into the main app

Swiggy introduces 'Scenes' for live event booking, challenging Zomato's 'District'

By Akash Pandey 06:50 pm Dec 14, 202406:50 pm

What's the story Swiggy has launched a new feature called "Scenes" to let users book tickets for live events. The move comes as a direct challenge to Zomato's recently launched standalone app, "District." However, unlike District, Scenes is integrated into the main Swiggy app, something that reflects the company's unified app strategy. Now, you can book for events at popular restaurants, NYE parties, and culinary events, through Scenes.

Market potential

Capitalizing on rising experimental spending

The introduction of Scenes comes at a time when experimental spending in India is seeing a major uptick. A YES Securities report predicts the live events market in India will hit new highs by 2026. Just in 2023, concerts raked in over ₹350-400 crore in revenue. Zomato also expects its "going-out" gross order value (GOV) to exceed ₹10,000 crore by FY26.

Market analysis

Analysts see opportunity in live events market

Analysts are bullish on the prospects of this market owing to supply constraints. Brokerage firm Jefferies saw Zomato's launch of District as a passive foreseeing opportunity coming out of a supply-constrained market. This indicates that there is plenty of room for growth and competition in the live events and experiences space, something that Swiggy's latest move with Scenes has highlighted.

Diversification strategy

Swiggy's diversification includes sports and service marketplace

Swiggy's diversification strategy goes beyond Scenes. The company recently set up a subsidiary for sports and recreation. It is also testing "Yello," a service marketplace connecting users with professionals like lawyers and therapists. Further, Swiggy has also launched One Blck, an invite-only program promising faster delivery and dining perks, expanding its bouquet of services even further.