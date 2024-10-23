Summarize Simplifying... In short Zomato, a popular food delivery service, has raised its platform fee to ₹10 to cover operational costs, especially during the busy festive season.

Zomato increases platform fee to ₹10 amid festive season rush

By Mudit Dube 12:07 pm Oct 23, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Gurugram-based food delivery giant Zomato has increased its platform fee from ₹6 to ₹10 per order for the festive season. The company announced the change through a notification on its app. "This fee helps us pay our bills to keep Zomato running. To maintain services during the festive season, it has increased slightly," said the notification on the Zomato app. The company had first introduced the platform fee in 2023 at ₹2 per order, gradually increasing it over time.

Fee justification

Zomato's platform fee hike: A strategy to cover operational costs

The platform fee, as Zomato explained, is a charge that allows the company to meet its operational costs and keep the service running. This fee is separate from other charges like Goods and Services Tax (GST), restaurant charges, and delivery fees. The recent hike in this fee is specifically targeted at keeping services during the festive season.

Market trend

Swiggy was the first to introduce platform fee

Swiggy, Zomato's Bengaluru-based rival, was the first to introduce a platform fee and has also increased its fee over time to ₹7. Industry insiders estimate that these platforms handle 2-2.5 million food delivery orders every day. Any increase in the platform fee can significantly boost the take rates for these companies, improving their revenue streams.