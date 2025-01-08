Swiggy's SNACC app will deliver your food in 15 minutes
What's the story
Swiggy, a leading player in the food and grocery delivery space, has launched a new app - SNACC.
The platform promises to deliver quick bites, beverages, and meals in just 15 minutes.
SNACC's launch is Swiggy's first major standalone app release in over a decade since its inception. Until now, the company had bundled all its services into a single app.
Market response
SNACC's debut amid rising competition in food delivery sector
The introduction of SNACC comes at a time when competition in the food delivery sector is heating up.
Both established players and newcomers are upping their game to cater to the evolving tastes of Indian consumers.
This trend has resulted in an uptick in users who prefer fast food delivery, prompting firms like Zomato-owned Blinkit and Zepto to launch separate apps for different use cases. Zomato is also offering 15-minute delivery service on its primary app.
App features
SNACC's unique design and initial launch
SNACC, which features a bright fluorescent green background and dark blue text font, has been introduced in select areas of Bengaluru. The company plans to expand the service to other areas and gradually increase its presence across the country.
Business strategy
SNACC's operational model differs from Swiggy's Bolt
SNACC's launch comes after the success of Bolt, Swiggy's fast food delivery arm that promises to deliver orders within 10 minutes.
Unlike Bolt, which collaborates with restaurants that can adhere to this strict timeline, SNACC functions from a central location filled with a range of products.
As the service grows, its operational model is expected to change to cater to increasing demand and logistical challenges.