The introduction of SNACC comes at a time when competition in the food delivery sector is heating up.

Both established players and newcomers are upping their game to cater to the evolving tastes of Indian consumers.

This trend has resulted in an uptick in users who prefer fast food delivery, prompting firms like Zomato-owned Blinkit and Zepto to launch separate apps for different use cases. Zomato is also offering 15-minute delivery service on its primary app.