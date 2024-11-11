Summarize Simplifying... In short Zomato, in partnership with NSE India, is conducting financial literacy workshops for its delivery partners.

Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, views this as a crucial step towards promoting financial independence among the workforce.

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:18 pm Nov 11, 202407:18 pm

What's the story Zomato has announced a strategic partnership with NSE India to promote financial literacy among its delivery partners. The initiative will see nationwide workshops being conducted specifically for this community. The move comes after recent surveys revealed that over 60% of Zomato's delivery partners, are unaware of basic financial instruments such as fixed deposits (FDs).

Workshop details

First financial literacy workshop held in Hyderabad

The first financial literacy workshop, under this partnership, was conducted on October 22 in Hyderabad. The event witnessed voluntary participation of over 2,000 delivery partners. These sessions aim to give a basic understanding of finance and prepare partners with skills required for efficient management, saving, and growth of their finances.

CEO's perspective

Zomato CEO underscores importance of financial independence

Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal has emphasized the importance of these workshops in promoting financial independence among delivery partners. He feels that these sessions can equip them with useful tools and insights for long-term financial stability. The partnership with NSE India is viewed as a progressive move in Zomato's continuous efforts to improve the economic well-being of its workforce.