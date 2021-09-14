Zomato Co-founder-COO Gaurav Gupta quits to start 'a new chapter'

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Mail Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 02:29 pm

Gaurav Gupta, the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of homegrown food-delivery platform Zomato, has announced his decision to quit the company. Gupta said he is leaving Zomato as he wants to take a "new turn" in life and start a "new chapter." Notably, Gupta was one of the key figures behind Zomato's landmark initial public offering (IPO) in July this year. Here's more.

Details

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal confirms Gupta's exit on Twitter

Confirming Gupta's exit, Zomato's founder-CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted the last six years with Gupta "have been amazing," and thanked him. Wishing him the best for his future endeavors, Goyal added, "I am pumped and excited to see what you will cook up next. Make @zomato proud." However, Moneycontrol has reported that Gupta resigned because of a fallout between him and Goyal sometime earlier.

Email to employees

Taking a new turn in my life: Gupta to employees

"I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life—the last 6 years at Zomato," Gupta wrote in an email addressed to Zomato's employees. "We have a great team now to take Zomato forward...it is time for me to take an alternate path in my journey," he added.