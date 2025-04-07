Bengaluru man found hanging from ceiling fan amid marital dispute
What's the story
In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a man named Prashant Nair took his own life amid ongoing marital issues.
He had been living separately from his wife for more than a year. Both worked for multinational corporations in Bengaluru.
No suicide note was recovered, nor have allegations of mistreatment against the wife been made so far.
Incident details
Discovery of Nair's body
Nair was found dead at his home in D.X. Smart Nest Apartments, Ganigarahalli.
His father, MN Kutti, was notified by a friend of the deceased that something was wrong with Prashant.
When he reached home, Kutti found his son hanging from a ceiling fan in his room and immediately reported to the police, who initiated an investigation into the incident.
Ongoing inquiry
Police investigation and autopsy
Nair and his wife had been married for 12 years, but their relationship had soured in the last year. They have an eight-year-old daughter.
A case under Section 194 of the BNSS (2023) has been filed in the case of Prashant's suicide.
Police are probing all angles to determine what drove Prashant to take such a drastic step.
His body has been sent for an autopsy to find the exact cause of death and more details on this tragic incident.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).