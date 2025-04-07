Nair and his wife had been married for 12 years, but their relationship had soured in the last year. They have an eight-year-old daughter.

A case under Section 194 of the BNSS (2023) has been filed in the case of Prashant's suicide.

Police are probing all angles to determine what drove Prashant to take such a drastic step.

His body has been sent for an autopsy to find the exact cause of death and more details on this tragic incident.