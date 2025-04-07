What's the story

A driver hired as a daily wage worker for duties related to the Forest Department has been removed from service for breaching rules at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP).

The man was caught on camera offering water to a cheetah named Jwala and her cubs, who were translocated from Namibia under PM Narendra Modi's Project Cheetah.

The incident was considered an act of indiscipline and breach of official instructions.