Escudo to be first Maruti car with Level-2 ADAS

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its latest mid-size SUV, the Escudo, on September 3. The new model will be the first from India's largest carmaker to come with Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in India, according to Moneycontrol. The move comes as part of Maruti's broader strategy to improve vehicle safety and compete with other players in the mid-size SUV segment.

Market debut Launch and market positioning The Escudo will be Maruti's second mid-size SUV after the Grand Vitara, but it will be retailed through the company's Arena dealerships. The Grand Vitara is sold from Nexa dealerships. The integration of Level-2 ADAS in the new model is a strategic move by the carmaker as rival models such as Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor already offer this safety technology in their vehicles.

Tech integration Advanced features and specifications Along with Level-2 ADAS, the Escudo will also feature Dolby Atmos technology, a first for any Maruti car in India. The SUV will also come with a powered tailgate. It will share powertrains with the Grand Vitara and offer a four-wheel-drive (4WD) option. However, Maruti spokespersons are yet to comment on the specific features and technical specifications of this new model.