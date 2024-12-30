Summarize Simplifying... In short This January, India's electric vehicle market is set to heat up with new launches from Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata Motors, MG, Maruti Suzuki, and Mercedes-Benz.

Highlights include Hyundai's Creta EV, Mahindra's BE 6 and XEV 9e, Tata's Harrier.EV and Safari.EV, MG's Cyberster, Maruti Suzuki's eVitara, and Mercedes-Benz's G 580.

These launches offer a range of options from SUVs to luxury cars, promising exciting features and performance stats.

2025 will start with many car launches

These electric cars will be launched in India this January

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:20 pm Dec 30, 202401:20 pm

What's the story The Indian auto market is gearing up for an exciting start to 2025, with a slew of new cars lined up for launch in January. The upcoming line-up features a variety of electric vehicles, promising a diverse range of options to choose from for Indian consumers. From Hyundai Creta EV to Mercedes-Benz G 580, let's take a look at the cars set to hit our roads next month.

Hyundai

Hyundai Creta EV: A new electric avatar

Hyundai will launch an electric avatar of its popular Creta model, the Creta EV, on January 17. The new variant will come with unique design elements inside out, including a steering wheel with a quad dots logo and a steering-mounted gear selector. However, the exact powertrain details for this upcoming model are still undisclosed.

Mahindra

Mahindra's dual launch: BE 6 and XEV 9e

Mahindra has announced the base prices of its upcoming models, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, at ₹18.9 lakh and ₹21.9 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. These prices are for Pack 1 trims with a smaller 59kWh battery. The firm will be launching Pack 2 and Pack 3 trims with bigger battery options in January, giving consumers more options to choose from in their EV purchase.

Tata Motors

Tata's electric SUVs: Harrier.EV and Safari.EV

Tata Motors is also preparing to launch electric versions of its flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari. The models have been in testing for a while and are expected to go on sale in January. The Harrier.EV and Safari.EV are expected to offer an option for a dual motor AWD layout, making the launches even more exciting.

MG

MG Cyberster

MG Select dealerships are slated to start operations in January, with the MG Cyberster being the first car to grace these showrooms. This 2-door convertible electric sportscar is known for its desirability quotient, accentuated by elements like a convertible roof and scissor doors. The car also offers stunning performance stats, including 510hp and 725Nm from two electric motors.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki eVitara

Maruti Suzuki is entering the EV space with an electric SUV, eVitara. The vehicle is expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo next month. Speculations are rife that it will be launched in Europe and Japan first, then in India. However, there's a possibility it could launch simultaneously in all these markets.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz G 580

In the luxury segment, Mercedes-Benz will be launching its G 580 aka Electric G. The car had debuted as EQG earlier this year, and will arrive in India in January. It will pack a punch with 579hp of power and 1,164Nm of torque, capable of going from 0-100km/h in just under five seconds.