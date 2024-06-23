In brief Simplifying... In brief Hyundai's ALCAZAR SUV has hit a milestone of 75,000 sales in India.

Despite a dip in domestic sales and exports in FY2024, the carmaker saw a significant surge in exports in the first two months of FY2025.

The launch of the ALCAZAR facelift, initially planned for mid-2024, has been postponed to late 2024.

Hyundai India has exported over 27,000 units of ALCAZAR

Hyundai ALCAZAR crosses 75,000 sales in Indian SUV market

What's the story Hyundai's premium SUV, the ALCAZAR, has celebrated its third year in the Indian market with robust sales figures. Since its launch on June 18, 2021, the three-row midsize SUV has sold a total of 1,02,682 units. This includes 75,506 units sold domestically and 27,176 units exported from India. The ALCAZAR is based on Hyundai's best-seller, the CRETA, and offers six or seven seats.

The ALCAZAR's best fiscal year was FY2023 with 38,394 units produced, marking a 34% YoY increase. In the same year, domestic sales were up by 3.1% to 26,696 units and exports surged by an impressive 292% to reach 11,334 units. However, FY2024 saw a decrease in both domestic sales and exports by 22% (to 20,753 units) and 4.49% (to 10,825 units), respectively. Also, the production dropped by 17% to 31,873 units

The first two months of FY2025 saw a decline in ALCAZAR's domestic sales with only 2,163 units sold, marking a 52% YoY drop from 4,480 units. However, exports have shown an upward trend with a 45% increase from 1,466 units to reach 2,130 units YoY. Hyundai had initially planned to launch the ALCAZAR (facelift) by mid-2024 but has deferred this to around September-October 2024.