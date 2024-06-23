In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2025 SKODA KODIAQ, recently spotted testing in India, showcases a larger, more modern design with a forward-sloping roof and connected tail lamps.

Inside, it mirrors SKODA's Superb model with a minimalist design featuring dual digital screens and fewer buttons, offering more space and aligning with current trends for simplicity and functionality. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Upcoming SKODA KODIAQ will be available only with a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine

2025 SKODA KODIAQ spotted testing in India: What to expect

By Mudit Dube 12:59 pm Jun 23, 202412:59 pm

What's the story The second-generation SKODA KODIAQ has been sighted undergoing testing on Indian roads. The test vehicle was observed in white paint and equipped with special aerodynamic spats for the wheels. The upcoming SKODA KODIAQ will be available only with a petrol engine in India. Specifically, it will be powered by the VW Group's 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and an on-demand all-wheel drive system. Upon launch, the premium SUV will rival MG Gloster and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Design evolution

New design elements evident in next-gen SKODA KODIAQ

The design language of the next-gen KODIAQ is clearly visible in the recent images. The car features a larger face, a forward-sloping roof line, and connected tail lamps. These changes represent a significant shift from the design of its predecessor. The new model also appears to have grown in size, offering more interior space than the first-generation vehicle.

Cabin features

Interior design of new KODIAQ mirrors Superb model

The interior of the new KODIAQ is expected to share similarities with SKODA's new Superb model. The cabin design is minimalist, featuring dual digital screens and fewer buttons compared to the previous-generation model. This streamlined approach to the interior design aligns with current trends toward simplicity and functionality in vehicle interiors.