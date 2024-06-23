In brief Simplifying... In brief The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has introduced two new safety and quality standards for electric vehicles (EVs), focusing on the robustness and security of batteries.

These standards, designed for popular EV categories like e-rickshaws and e-karts, come in response to recent safety concerns involving faulty battery packs.

With these additions, BIS now holds 30 standards for EVs, promoting a safer and more sustainable transportation system.

BIS now offers 30 different Indian Standards dedicated to EVs

BIS unveils two new safety and quality standards for EVs

By Akash Pandey 12:04 pm Jun 23, 2024

What's the story The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has introduced two new standards, IS 18590: 2024 and IS 18606:2024, aimed at improving the safety and quality of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. These standards are designed to address the powertrain, a critical component of electric vehicles. According to BIS, the new standards will ensure that EV powertrains in the country meet stringent safety requirements.

Battery focus

Aim to enhance battery performance

In addition to the powertrain, the new standards also focus on the safety and performance of batteries in EVs. The aim is to ensure that these batteries are both robust and secure at the same time. The standards cover a wide range of aspects from construction to functionality, with an emphasis on ensuring the safety of EV drivers and passengers.

Information

BIS targets popular electric vehicle categories

The new regulations introduced by BIS are aimed at EVs in the L, M, and N categories. This move comes as e-rickshaws and e-karts are gaining popularity. BIS has specifically designed the standards for such types of vehicles to ensure their reliability and performance.

Safety concerns

Standards introduced in response to recent concerns

The introduction of these new standards by BIS is a response to growing concerns about the safety of battery packs and other components in EVs. This follows multiple fire incidents involving EVs across various regions of India in recent years. In many cases, faulty battery packs or designs were identified as the cause of these incidents.

Information

BIS now holds 30 standards for EVs

With the introduction of these new standards, BIS now has a total of 30 different Indian Standards dedicated to EVs and their accessories, including EV charging systems. These standards are aimed at driving the transition to a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly, and efficient transportation system.