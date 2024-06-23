In brief Simplifying... In brief Lexus is gearing up to launch a new 600hp V8 sportscar, potentially a successor to the LFA, with details yet to be revealed.

Despite discontinuing some models, Lexus's commitment to performance cars remains strong, as evidenced by their 2021 Electrified Sport concept, an electric car set to hit production by the end of the decade.

Toyota's Gazoo Racing unit to ready the new Lexus sportscar for competition by 2026

Lexus is readying new 600hp V8 sportscar as LFA successor

By Mudit Dube 10:49 am Jun 23, 202410:49 am

What's the story Lexus is preparing to launch a new V8-engined sportscar, believed to be the successor of the LFA. The prototype has been spotted undergoing tests at Spa-Francorchamps racing track in Belgium, with its sound suggesting a high-performance twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The road version of this car, potentially named LFR, is expected to include hybrid assistance in addition to the same powerplant.

Specifications

GT3 regulations and the new Lexus sportscar

The specifics of the new Lexus sportscar are yet to be disclosed. However, GT3 regulations allow cars to produce around 500-600hp and maintain a weight limit not exceeding 1,300kg. Major car manufacturers including Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche currently offer GT3 customer cars.

Preparation

Gazoo Racing to prepare Lexus sportscar for competition

Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsport division is expected to ready the new Lexus sportscar for top-tier competition by 2026. As per FIA homologation rules, any GT3 racer must share its basic body design with a related road car. This suggests that a toned-down version of the sportscar should be available in showrooms within the next two years.

Commitment

Lexus's commitment to performance cars continues

Despite discontinuing its RC and LC coupes in Europe, Lexus has not officially commented on plans for replacements. However, the unveiling of the Electrified Sport concept in 2021 highlights Lexus's ongoing dedication to performance cars. This concept, set to reach production by the end of the decade, is electric rather than V8-powered and will share its carbon fiber monocoque underpinnings with Toyota's GR GT3 concept.