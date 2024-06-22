In brief Simplifying... In brief Triumph's Bonneville Bobber motorcycle is now available in India with a fresh matte color scheme, featuring black side panels and mudguards, a matte gray fuel tank with orange stripes.

The bike, powered by a 1,200 cc engine, also boasts a six-speed gearbox, a steel twin cradle frame, and dual-channel ABS for safety.

Triumph is also preparing to launch the Daytona 660, its third 660 cc motorcycle in India.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber is priced at ₹12.35 lakh

Triumph Bonneville Bobber gains new matte color option in India

By Mudit Dube 05:57 pm Jun 22, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Triumph has unveiled a new color scheme for its Bonneville Bobber motorcycle in the Indian market. The fresh look, dubbed 'Matt Graphite with Matt Baja Orange,' is now the third option available for this model. The other two existing colors are 'Jet Black' and 'Ash Grey with Jet Black.' This new aesthetic update comes with a price tag of ₹12.35 lakh (ex-showroom), but does not include any mechanical changes or feature additions to the motorcycle.

Colour details

Detailed look at the Bonneville Bobber's new color scheme

The new color scheme features a tri-color combination. The side panels and mudguards of the motorcycle are finished in black, while the fuel tank sports a matte gray hue with vertical stripes in matte orange. The Bonneville Bobber is equipped with a 1,200 cc, liquid-cooled engine that operates on a 270-degree firing order. This powerful engine can deliver a maximum output of 77hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 106Nm at 4,000rpm.

Specifications

Bonneville Bobber's hardware specifications

The Bonneville Bobber features a six-speed gearbox with an included slip-and-assist clutch. In terms of hardware, the bike boasts a twin cradle frame made from tubular steel and offers dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. In other news from Triumph, the company is gearing up to launch the Daytona 660 in India in the coming weeks. This will be the third 660 cc motorcycle from Triumph in India, following the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660.