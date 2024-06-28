In brief Simplifying... In brief The Maruti Swift has reached a sales milestone of 30 lakh units, surpassing the iconic Maruti 800.

The Swift, first launched in 2005, has evolved over the years, with the latest 4th-generation model featuring a new 1.2-liter Z-Series engine and improved fuel efficiency.

Despite pandemic challenges, the Swift continues to be a popular choice, with prices ranging from ₹6.49 lakh to ₹9.64 lakh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India

Maruti Swift hits 30L sales mark, overtakes iconic Maruti 800

By Akash Pandey 02:38 pm Jun 28, 202402:38 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki Swift has reached a significant milestone with sales surpassing the 30 lakh mark. This record was achieved following the launch of the fourth-generation model earlier this year. The new sales figure sees the Swift outperforming the iconic Maruti 800's lifetime sales of 26.6 lakh units in India. The hatchback has registered over 6.5 million sales worldwide, with nearly 50% of global sales coming from India.

Sales timeline

Swift's journey to success: A timeline of sales milestones

The first-generation Swift was launched in May 2005. It came equipped with segment-first features such as climate control, airbags, and anti-lock braking system (ABS). The company reached the 10 lakh sales mark in November 2013 and achieved the 20 lakh sales milestone five years later, in November 2018. Despite pandemic-related supply-chain constraints, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell another 10 lakh units within just six and a half years.

Model update

4th-generation Swift: A new era of evolutionary styling

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift marks a new era with its styling, an updated platform, and a new 1.2-liter Z-Series engine. This three-cylinder engine develops 80hp and 111.7Nm of peak torque. The model offers transmission choices including a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The new Z-Series motor is touted to be more fuel-efficient at 24.8km/l, enhancing the car's appeal among consumers. The prices for the 2024 Maruti Swift range between ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).