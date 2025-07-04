Tamil Nadu custodial death: Autopsy confirms torture, hemorrhages in organs  

The autopsy report of Ajith Kumar, a 28-year-old temple guard in Tamil Nadu 's Sivaganga who died in police custody, has revealed shocking details. The report states that Kumar had 44 external injuries and several internal ones. Among the injuries was a linear three-centimeter scar and three other old scars consistent with cigarette burns. The post-mortem further revealed massive internal bleeding and trauma, indicating severe physical assault using objects like sticks, batons, or rods.

Injury details Congested brain, internal bleeding in heart and liver The autopsy report also revealed a cut section of the brain that appeared congested, indicating an excessive accumulation of blood within the brain's blood vessels. This could be due to traumatic brain injury from impacts to the head. The presence of petechial hemorrhages in internal organs like the heart and liver further suggests blunt force trauma and internal bleeding.

Others Bite marks also noted There were also petechial hemorrhages (small internal bleeding marks) in organs like the heart, liver, and stomach wall, suggesting that the body was subjected to tremendous strain. The right tip of the body also had a bite mark. Even in the gluteal region and soles of feet, large contusions—which happen when a section of the body is hit hard, causing blood vessels beneath the skin to burst but the skin itself not to tear—were found.

Investigation progress CM orders CBI probe into case Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. He said, "Considering that five members of the police department have been accused in this matter... I have ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI." "The Tamil Nadu Government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe," Stalin said. All five accused police personnel are currently under arrest.

Case What is the case about Ajith, a security guard at Madapuram Badrakaliamman Temple in Thirupuvanam, died last month after allegedly being tortured by policemen. The officers were part of a "special team" formed to investigate Ajith's role in a complaint filed by a mother-daughter duo that 10 sovereigns of gold had gone missing from their car. The duo had instructed Ajith to park their vehicle, and the victim, it is believed, sought assistance from others in parking the car.