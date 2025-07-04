Himachal rains: 63 dead, over ₹400cr-worth of damage estimated  

Himachal Pradesh is facing a severe crisis due to incessant rains that have reportedly killed at least 63 people and caused damage worth over ₹400 crore. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state till July 7, warning of continued heavy showers. Mandi district is the worst-affected area, especially Thunag subdivision, where roads are blocked and essential services disrupted.

Ongoing efforts In Mandi, 40 people are missing In the district alone, 40 people are missing. Relief camps have been set up while the Indian Air Force air-dropped food packets to affected areas. "A village in Mandi has been devastated," confirmed DC Rana, Special Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority and Revenue Department. "Senior officials are stationed in the area, with engineers from the PWD, Electricity Board, and Jal Shakti Department overseeing restoration efforts," Rana said.

Infrastructure impact Rains have blocked over 250 roads In the past few days, the relentless rains have blocked over 250 roads, damaged more than 500 electricity transformers, and impacted around 700 drinking water schemes across the state. Highlighting the environmental implications of these events, DC Rana said they are a result of global warming and climate change. In Shimla, schools have been severely impacted, with classrooms getting flooded. A student said, "Our school is surrounded by trees. There is always a fear that a tree could fall."

CM Gravity-based small schemes activated To ensure safe drinking water in several communities, the Jal Shakti Department has activated gravity-based small schemes after chlorination. Search and rescue activities are underway in Mandi by two teams from the NDRF and the SDRF, as well as police and home guards. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said that 246 ration boxes had been air-dropped in Thunag and Janjheli.