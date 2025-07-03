SpiceJet flight's window frame dislodges mid-air; how dangerous is it 

A SpiceJet flight from Goa to Pune recently experienced a terrifying incident when a part of the cabin window's interior trim came loose mid-air. The incident occurred on Flight SG1080, which was operating a Bombardier Q400 aircraft. The cabin crew quickly attended to the situation, and no one was injured during this ordeal, although it left many passengers traumatized.

Eyewitness account 'A woman was sitting behind me with a baby' Passenger Mandar Sawant described the incident as "damn concerning." He told the Indian Express, "A woman was sitting behind me with a baby. Half an hour after takeoff, the window (close to her) just popped out." "They moved the woman and her child to a different seat behind. The stewardess did manage to somewhat get the window back on, but any sudden movement and it probably would have fallen off again."

Airline response What the airline said After videos of the incident went viral, SpiceJet issued a clarification. The airline confirmed that the loose panel was a non-structural "cosmetic (interior) window frame" used for shading and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft. "Cabin pressurization remained normal throughout the flight, and there was no impact on passenger safety," it said. It also said that engineers fixed the issue after landing in Pune as per standard maintenance protocol.

Risk assessment What if an actual window cracks mid-flight? Regardless, the incident has raised questions about the risks involved if an actual window were to crack mid-flight. Airplane windows are made up of three layers: an outer pane that holds cabin pressure, a middle pane as a backup that also serves as an intermediate barrier to balance air pressure, and an inner plastic layer for passengers to see and touch. The loose piece on SpiceJet was part of this inner cosmetic trim, not the structural component maintaining pressurization.

Twitter Post Window's interior trim came loose #SpiceJet from Goa to Pune today. The whole interior window assembly just fell off mid flight. And this flight is now supposed to take off and head to Jaipur. Wonder if it’s air worthy @ShivAroor @VishnuNDTV @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/x5YV3Qj2vu — Aatish Mishra (@whatesh) July 1, 2025

Outer pane Outer pane is the most durable The outer pane is the most durable and functional, as it is built to withstand the high pressure difference between the cabin and the sky outside. Air pressure outside the cabin decreases significantly as planes ascend, while within, the cabin is pressurized to keep it safe and breathable. This means that a considerable amount of pressure is being held back by the outer window, which is why it is made to be quite strong.