Controlled expenditure

SpiceJet Chairperson will personally oversee major expenses

SpiceJet has so far received around Rs. 1,000 crore under ECLGS. Its Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh has also infused Rs. 200 crore of the Rs. 500 crore he pledged last year. Singh emphasized on prudent spending in a meeting with senior officials and stated he would personally oversee major expenses. The company will prioritize fleet upgrades, enhance on-time performance, and reduce spending to streamline operations.

Information

SpiceJet's current status and market share

Currently operating around 40 planes, SpiceJet is considering bidding for bankrupt Go First. In 2023, SpiceJet carried 83.90 lakh passengers and held a 5.5% domestic market share.