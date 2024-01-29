Performance indicators

BPCL managed to reduce its total expenses for the quarter to Rs. 1.26 lakh crore, down from Rs. 1.32 lakh crore a year ago. Other income for the quarter amounted to Rs. 680 crore, an increase from Rs. 452 crore a year ago and slightly lower than Rs. 771 crore in the previous quarter. BPCL's refinery throughput also increased to 9.86 million tons, up from 9.39 million tons a year ago and 9.35 million tons in the previous quarter.

In Q3, BPCL's market sales experienced a slight increase, reaching 12.92 million tons compared to 12.81 million tons a year ago and 12.19 million tonnes in the previous quarter. The average gross refining margin (GRM) for the nine months ending December was $14.72 per barrel, lower than the $20.08 per barrel recorded a year ago. Following the positive earnings results, BPCL's shares closed nearly 4% up on the National Stock Exchange at Rs. 492.65.