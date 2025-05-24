What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has started working on a "victory strategy" for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. The party aims to secure its third consecutive term in the state.

The plan was discussed and developed at an extended executive meeting held on May 21 in Jorhat, eastern Assam.

The meeting was chaired by State BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia and attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with other key party leaders.