Assam BJP gears up for 2026 polls, outlines strategy
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has started working on a "victory strategy" for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. The party aims to secure its third consecutive term in the state.
The plan was discussed and developed at an extended executive meeting held on May 21 in Jorhat, eastern Assam.
The meeting was chaired by State BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia and attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with other key party leaders.
Strategy details
BJP focuses on strengthening booth-level presence
A major focus of the meeting was on strengthening the party at the booth levels.
State BJP spokesperson Subhash Dutta said, "A key aspect of the meeting was to guide all participants, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the party at booth levels."
The party also discussed organizational activities to be carried out in the next eight months as part of its strategy.
Upcoming events
BJP plans district executive meetings, special programs
As part of its strategy, the BJP has planned district executive meetings from May 28 to June 5.
Special programs are also planned in the five districts under the Bodoland Territorial Council.
These area-specific elections are part of the strategy to fine-tune their approach for the Assembly polls.
The party hopes these smaller-scale elections will help fine-tune their larger victory strategy for 2026.