What's the story

Rescue operations are underway in Assam's Dima Hasao district after a coal mine in Umrangsu flooded, trapping nine workers.

The incident took place on Monday when water suddenly inundated the quarry.

So far, four bodies have been recovered, with the first body retrieved on Wednesday.

One of the deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Ligen Magar from Dima Hasao.