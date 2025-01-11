Assam: 4 bodies recovered from flooded mine, rescue ops continue
What's the story
Rescue operations are underway in Assam's Dima Hasao district after a coal mine in Umrangsu flooded, trapping nine workers.
The incident took place on Monday when water suddenly inundated the quarry.
So far, four bodies have been recovered, with the first body retrieved on Wednesday.
One of the deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Ligen Magar from Dima Hasao.
Official response
Chief Minister expresses condolences, clarifies mine's status
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to express his condolences and support. He wrote, "Rescue efforts in Umrangsu continue with unwavering resolve. Our hearts go out to the grieving, as we hold onto hope and strength in this difficult time."
He clarified that the mine wasn't illegal but had been abandoned 12 years ago and was with the Assam Mineral Development Corporation till three years ago.
The leader of the workers has been arrested pending investigations.
Difficult rescue
Rescue operation faces challenges due to mine conditions
The rescue operation includes teams from central and state organizations, and all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces- Army, Navy, and Air Force.
The operation is further complicated by acidic and murky water that has mixed with coal, severely hindering visibility and maneuverability.
This has made it challenging even for Navy divers equipped with specialized diving gear.
Structural challenges
Mine's complex structure and high water levels hinder rescue
The mine's structure adds to the difficulty of rescue operations. It is 310 feet deep with a main shaft leading to four small tunnels which branch out widely. There is no blueprint for rescuers to navigate this complex network.
Some tunnels are barely three feet high, making it impossible for workers to stand or move freely.
Efforts to dewater the mine continue with specialized machines from ONGC and Coal India, but water levels remain high at nearly 100 feet.
Rescue support
Advanced technology and government support aid rescue mission
The Indian Navy has deployed underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and advanced sonar systems to assist in mapping the submerged mine.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is coordinating surface-level operations and reinforcing mine structures for rescuer safety.
The Assam government has pledged full support for the rescue mission with Chief Minister Sarma assuring that "We are doing everything possible to rescue those trapped and to support their families during this difficult time."