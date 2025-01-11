Kerala athlete alleges sexual abuse by 62 people, 6 arrested
Kerala Police have arrested six people in connection with the sexual abuse allegations leveled by an 18-year-old Dalit girl from the Pathanamthitta district. The teenager claims she was sexually exploited by over 60 people in the last five years.
The allegations came to light when volunteers of the Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society met the girl during a routine visit and reported her claims to the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
Details of abuse emerge, counseling provided
Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police, V G Vinod Kumar, confirmed the arrest of five suspects in one case and one in another.
The victim was counseled by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), where she opened up to a psychologist.
She revealed the abuse started when she was 13, instigated by a neighbor who shared pornographic material with her.
The girl is a district-level athlete and reported abuse during sports training sessions.
Investigation progresses, victim's family unaware of abuse
N Rajeev, chairperson of Pathanamthitta CWC, said the girl's family was oblivious to the abuse.
He said she often used her father's mobile phone, which had contacts of many alleged abusers.
The police have taken over 10 people in custody so far and are recording detailed statements of the girl.
Rajeev highlighted the seriousness of the case, saying she had been abused since Class 8 and in public places as well.
Legal action initiated, victim placed in shelter
The police have registered four FIRs in connection with this case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other applicable criminal laws.
The victim has been kept at a CWC shelter for her safety as investigations are underway.
This comes as part of the ongoing efforts to ensure the girl's well-being as authorities work hard to bring the alleged abusers to justice.