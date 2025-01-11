Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police, V G Vinod Kumar, confirmed the arrest of five suspects in one case and one in another.

The victim was counseled by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), where she opened up to a psychologist.

She revealed the abuse started when she was 13, instigated by a neighbor who shared pornographic material with her.

The girl is a district-level athlete and reported abuse during sports training sessions.