'Linguistic mistake': BJP minister apologizes again over Colonel Qureshi remarks
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has issued a third apology for his controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army.
The apology came after the Supreme Court found his previous apologies unsatisfactory and ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.
"It was my linguistic mistake. I didn't mean to hurt or offend any religion, caste or community. I sincerely apologize to the entire Indian Army, sister Colonel Sophia and..countrymen," he said in a video.
Controversial comments
Shah's remarks and subsequent apology
The controversy started on May 12 when Shah allegedly called Colonel Qureshi a "sister of the terrorists" at a public rally in Mhow.
The remarks drew widespread criticism and legal action, with the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordering an FIR against him.
On May 19, the Supreme Court slammed Shah's remarks as "filthy, crass and shameful," rejecting his public apology as insincere.
Court intervention
Supreme Court criticizes Shah's remarks, orders SIT
Justice Surya Kant said, "The nation is ashamed of you (Shah). Redemption is yours to seek."
The court then ordered the formation of an SIT with three senior IPS officers to investigate the FIR against Shah.
The SIT was directed to submit a status report before the next hearing on May 28.
The SIT, headed by Sagar Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, has started its investigation but has not yet questioned Shah.
Army officer
Colonel Qureshi's role and public response
Shah's comments were viewed as disrespectful to Colonel Qureshi, who had become the face of 'Operation Sindoor,' giving press briefings about the military operations carried out by India against Pakistani terrorist sites.
Commenting on the operation, the BJP leader had said, "Those people (terrorists) who had wiped out the sindoor (vermilion) of our sisters (in the Pahalgam attack)...we avenged...by sending their sister to destroy them."