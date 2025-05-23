What's the story

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has issued a third apology for his controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army.

The apology came after the Supreme Court found his previous apologies unsatisfactory and ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

"It was my linguistic mistake. I didn't mean to hurt or offend any religion, caste or community. I sincerely apologize to the entire Indian Army, sister Colonel Sophia and..countrymen," he said in a video.