Summarize Simplifying... In short The Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, India, has extended its ban on outsider entry until December 10, following heightened tensions due to a controversial court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid.

The survey, which alleges the mosque was built over a former temple site, sparked violent protests leading to casualties.

Planned visits by political parties have been postponed due to the unrest. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The prohibitory order is aimed at maintaining peace

UP: Sambhal administration bans entry of outsiders till December 10

By Snehil Singh 02:22 pm Nov 30, 202402:22 pm

What's the story The Sambhal district administration in Uttar Pradesh has banned the entry of outsiders till December 10, 2024. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya said, "No outsider, any social organization, or any public representative can enter into the borders of the district without seeking the permission of the competent authority till December 10." The move is aimed at maintaining peace amid tensions after a survey of the city's Jama Masjid.

Political visits

Entry ban coincides with planned political visits

The entry ban comes just as a delegation of the Samajwadi Party (SP), led by opposition leader Mata Prasad Pandey, was scheduled to visit. However, Pandey has been asked by Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad to postpone the visit in light of the extended entry ban. The Congress party had also announced a planned visit on December 2.

Unrest details

Tensions rise in Sambhal following Jama Masjid survey

Tensions have remained high in Sambhal since a court-ordered survey of Jama Masjid on November 19. The petitioner in the case alleges that the mosque was built in 1526 over a former Harihar temple site. This sparked violent protests on November 24, killing four and injuring many, including police personnel. Authorities have denied firing at protesters and imposed prohibitory orders in the district to maintain order.