Pakistan violates ceasefire 12th time; terror associates arrested with arms
What's the story
The Indian Army retaliated against unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops across the LoC on the night of Monday.
This is the 12th straight day of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.
Incidents were reported from various sectors, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K.
The army's response was "calibrated and proportionate," an official spokesperson said.
Attack aftermath
Ceasefire violations follow Pahalgam terror attack
The recent ceasefire violations follow a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
Since then, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing at multiple places along the LoC since the night of April 24.
The violence came soon after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty over the killings.
Diplomatic tensions
Pakistan's response to India's actions
In retaliation, Pakistan has blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, shut the Wagah border crossing, suspended all trade with India, and warned that any diversion of water allocated to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty would be an "act of war."
The diplomatic standoff comes after both countries reaffirmed in February 2021 their commitment to uphold their 2003 ceasefire agreement and maintain peace along their de facto border.
Arrests made
Security forces arrest 2 terror associates in Budgam
Separately, security forces have arrested two terror associates at a naka-checking in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The operation also recovered substantial arms and ammunition, including one pistol, one grenade, and 15 live rounds, India Today reported.
A day before, security forces also recovered five IEDs (improvised explosive devices) from a secret terrorist hideout in Poonch district on Monday.