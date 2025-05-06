May 06, 202509:50 am

What's the story

The Indian Army retaliated against unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops across the LoC on the night of Monday.

This is the 12th straight day of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Incidents were reported from various sectors, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K.

The army's response was "calibrated and proportionate," an official spokesperson said.