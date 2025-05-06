What's the story

India has unexpectedly released water from the Baglihar and Salal dams on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is India's first major action since it announced keeping the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) "in abeyance" after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The release of water, called 'flushing the reservoir,' is usually done during monsoon to keep power plants linked to these reservoirs functioning efficiently.