Water released from J&K dams, affecting downstream flow in Pakistan
What's the story
India has unexpectedly released water from the Baglihar and Salal dams on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir.
This is India's first major action since it announced keeping the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) "in abeyance" after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
The release of water, called 'flushing the reservoir,' is usually done during monsoon to keep power plants linked to these reservoirs functioning efficiently.
Impact
Reservoir flushing advanced, impacting downstream water volume
Reservoir flushing has been advanced this year, which will increase water volume downstream in Pakistan for a couple of days.
"This will increase the volume of water downstream in Pakistan for the next day or two, but not substantially," a senior official told The Hindu.
However, he cautioned there would be a refilling phase after this release, which could lead to reduced flows downstream.
Process
Reservoir emptying and refilling process explained
The official further clarified that now that the reservoir is empty, it will be filled in the next 30 hours with water from upstream. This may lead to reduced flows downstream.
Contrary to normal practice, Pakistan wasn't warned in advance about the increased flow due to flushing.
The IWT prohibits the unscheduled and surprise release of waters by India, a rule that India has not adhered to following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Impact on power generation
Hydropower projects affected by flushing operations
The Baglihar dam is a 900MW hydropower project with a reservoir capacity of 475 million cubic meters. It will divert parts of the Chenab's normal flow to run electric turbines and produce electricity.
The emptying and refilling will cause a temporary drop in the electricity generated.
"This is, however, the lean season (for water availability in the reservoir) and our hydropower projects work at lower capacity," clarified a J&KSPDC official.
Economic impact
Indus river system crucial for Pakistan's agriculture
The Indus River system, including the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, is a lifeline for millions in Pakistan. About 80% of its cultivated land depends on this water.
Following the Pahalgam attack, India has said it will consider "options that it has never considered" on the IWT.
This might mean pulling back from talks on a new 'Dispute Resolution Mechanism' or altering its hydropower electric projects to store more water.